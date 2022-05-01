Bernard Tekpetey scores one, provides another as Ludogorets Razgrad whitewash CSKA Sofia

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey grabbed his 10th League goal of the season for PFC Ludogorets Razgrad 1945 as they thumped rivals PFC CSKA Sofia on Saturday evening.



The Schalke 04 man also provided an assist in his team’s comfortable and commanding win over their city rivals in the derby.



Tekpetey grabbed the third goal of the match to put the hosts 3-0 six minutes after returning from the break with a pile driver from outside the box into the bottom left corner.



He turned provider when he set up Thiago Rodríguez to score the fifth and final goal to make it a commanding 5-0 victory for the 11th consecutive champions of Bulgaria.



He was subbed off 20 minutes before the end of the match and has 10 goals and seven assists this season in the Bulgarian First Professional League.