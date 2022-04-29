Bernard Tekpetey reiterates readiness to return to the Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Ludogorets forward Bernard Tekpetey has reiterated his readiness to make a Black Stars return anytime he is called upon to serve.



Bernard Tekpetey has scored nine goals in 20 matches in the ongoing campaign, and has been a key member of the Green Eagles this season.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the former Schalke 04 attacker expressed his readiness for Black Stars return provided he is able to stay fit and maintain his current form.



“I’m fully ready to return to the Black Stars because it is a very big platform. I will play my heart out when given the opportunity again. If I am able to keep my form and stay fit, I am ever ready to come back into the national team”



The 24-year-old joined the Bulgarian giants on a permanent deal last summer after excelling on an initial loan spell.



He has now won the Bulgarian league two time after back-to-back success.



Tekpetey has been named among the best five players in the Bulgarian top division after the regular season.



According to Football Observatory firm CIES and InStat, the Ghanaian is rated fifth best player in the league following his outstanding display for Ludogorets as they clinched the title.