Bernard Tekpetey lifts Bulgarian Super Cup with Ludogorets

Sports News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker, Bernard Tekpetey won his first Bulgarian Super Cup with Ludogorets Razgrad in a 4-0 thrashing of CSKA Sofia at the Vasil Levski national stadium on Saturday.



The 23-year-old came into the game in the 69th minute and contributed immensely at the flanks and midfield for Ludogorets.



Goals from Alex Santana, Dominik Yankov, Mavis Tchibota and Pieros Sotiriou were enough to secure the trophy for the Bulgarian giants.



The Bulgarian Super Cup is a competition between the winners of the league which Ludogorets won last season and the holders of the super cup CSKA Sofia. Ludogorets are the most successful team in this competition winning it on five occasions.



Tepketey won the league with Ludogorets whiles on loan before making his deal permanent with the Bulgarian giants.