Bernard Tekpetey joins Ludogorets for preseason amid uncertain future at Schalke O4

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has rejoined Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad for preseason despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at German club Schalke O4.



The 23-year-old joined the Bulgarians on a two-year loan deal but following Schalke's relegation, it is understood the Germans are set to recall the player back.



The Schalke 04 owned player played 25 times scoring twice as Ludogorets won the Bulgarian league.



Tekpetey has stated his desire to remain at Ludogorets with UEFA Champions League football insight next season.



“I also want to have this opportunity to stay in Ludogorets because we will be playing Champions League play-off. For now, I will leave everything to the clubs to decide. If Schalke calls me I will go,” the forward told Original FM.



The Eagles have already started preparations and were involved in a friendly against German third-tier side Heimstetten. Tekpetey was a second-half substitute as compatriot Elvis Manu netted in the 2-0 win.



Ludogorets face Belurasiun side FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the qualifying stages of the UEFA Champions League in July.



Bernard Tekpetey's contract at Schalke O4 expires in June 2023.