Bernard Tekpetey confident about his Black Stars chances despite latest snub

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey is unfazed by his latest Black Stars snub since he has high hopes for the future.



The Ludogorets forward has been in blistering form for the Bulgarian giants, netting five goals already in the new campaign.



However, in a 29-man list released by Ghana coach Otto Addo, the 24-year-old was absent.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Tekpetey said he is not worried about his snub because he sees himself in the Black Stars team in the future.



“A friend sent me the list for the friendlies and after going through the squad, I realized my name was not included but I wasn’t surprised. I knew the call-ups was made earlier. So I told my friend to keep his head up because the attention was on the Roma game.”



The Black Stars will face five-time World champions Brazil on September 23, 2022 at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in the first test game.



Ghana face Nicaragua four days later in the second friendly in Lorca in Spain on September 27, 2022.