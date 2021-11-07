Bernard Tekpetey boosts market value after blistering league start

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger, Bernard Tekpetey, has seen his market value rise after an excellent start to the Bulgarian league campaign with Ludogorets.



The 24-year-old has netted four goals so far, joint top in the goal scorers chart and has added three assists to his name in eight games.



Due to this, his market value on Transfermarkt has increased from 2 million euros to 2.3 million euros. With his form seemingly rising, the former Schalke man could see his value gradually increase.



He initially joined the defending league champions from Schalke on a loan deal before making his move a permanent one. Tekpetey is yet to make an impact with the Black Stars.