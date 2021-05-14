Bernard Morrison travels to South Africa ahead of Simba's clash with Kaizer Chiefs

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Bernard Morrison did not travel with the rest of the Simba team because he has issues with his travel documents.



According to Goal Bernard Morrison did not travel with his teammates due to problems with his travel papers, but the 28-year-old has been cleared to travel south for the first leg of the quarter-final.



"He is on his way to South Africa," a source at Simba told Goal.



"His arrival will be a big boost for our team before we engage Chiefs. He has played in South Africa (for Orlando Pirates) and understands the terrain better and so we will look up to him for better performance,"



Simba SC squad to face Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday:



Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, and Ally Salim.



Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma, and David Kameta.



Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, and Taddeo Lwanga.



Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib, and Chris Mugalu.



