Sports News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Bernard Morrison sets record straight on reported arrest by Tanzania police

Ghanaian international, Bernard Morrison being arrested by Tanzanian police

Ghanaian international, Bernard Morrison has set the record straight on his reported arrest in Tanzania in the last 24 hours.



On Thursday, news picked up from Tanzania indicated that the attacker had been arrested by Police for reportedly obstructing police officers from inspecting his car.



In a video, the Young Africans SC player has explained what really happened.



According to him, he was in a car going to the bank when the police stopped his car insisting that they smell someone smoking marijuana.



With no inspection done, Bernard Mensah who was in a hurry tried to reason with the police to fasten their search so that he could move on to the agenda he was attending to.



The incident ended awkwardly when he was subsequently forced to the Police station after he filmed the officers of what transpired.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.