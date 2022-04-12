Bernard Morrison ruled out of Simba SC’s trip to South Africa for Orlando Pirates encounter

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Morrison has been ruled out of the clash between Simba SC and Orlando Pirates in the CAF Confederations Cup.



This has been confirmed by Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez after attempts to secure clearance from South African authorities proved futile.



“We contacted the people of the South African Immigration Authority to ask for permission and Visa to enter with Bernard [Morrison], but they told us their rules and if a person breaks them, they will not be able to enter again,” the CEO of the Tanzanian club told GOAL.



Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez continued, “They have told us due to his previous mistake while in the country; authorities are not ready to let him go there according to the rules, so it is now official that Morrison will not travel with the rest of squad members to South Africa.



“We have communicated the same to our technical bench and we want them to prepare the team knowing Morrison will not be able to travel for the return leg. However, he will be ready and available for the first leg meeting at home.”



The first leg of the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup between Orlando Pirates and Simba SC will be played on Saturday, April 17, 2022.