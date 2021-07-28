Bernard Morrison named Simba fans player of the month

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has been rewarded by fans of his club Simba SC as the fans' player of the month following his impressive showing for the team.



The player joined Simba from fierce rivals YANGA last year but has been a shinning light for the Tanzanian giants and also a fan's favourite.



The 28 year old midfielder beat off stiff competition from teammates John Bocco and Luis Miqiussone.



Morrison for his reward has been handed Sh1,000,000 equivalent to $431 as prize money from Emirate Aluminum sponsors who started offering the award in February this year.



The former Orlando Pirates, AS Vita club player has been an integral member of Simba and is a fan's favourite among Simba supporters.



Fans of the club voted in a poll with a total of 9,356 votes cast with Bernard Morrison garnering 6,697 while teammate Luis Miqiussone received 1,978 and John Bocco also getting 681 votes.



Star player Bernard Morrison helped his side beat fierce rivals Young Africans in the FA Cup over the weekend to win the treble.