Bernard Morrison launches scathing attack on GFA for continuous snub from Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison has gone on a rampage as to why he is continuously overlooked by Ghana Football Association(GFA) during national team call ups.



He says that he is being snubbed because he plays on the African continent for Simba and also has no connections within the GFA.



The Simba SC forward has launched a tirade at the GFA for persistently overlooking his talents because he is not playing in Europe.



He made his frustration known on Twitter after Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.



"Imagine getting ignored all because of these attackers downgrading the league you play in because others got the chance and luck to be in European leagues and clubs outside Africa. They’ve made the Ghana National team like family business, you don't get invited if you are not linked," he started.



"What's sooo special about these attackers that we cant represent the nation?? You look down on the leagues in Africa but u call players from the Ghana league into the national team imagine players from Ghana league that don't even play champions league," he added.



“You don't blow your own trumpet” but sometimes u state the fact as and how it is. I chose jersey number 3 because Asamoah Gyan is the best striker I looked up to from childhood, which I believe he’s better in all areas, but to be not recognized because of these," he continued in a Twitter rant.



"Attackers we call into the national team its better to focus on Simba SC duties and forget about this most African national teams give chances to players in the local league and even within Africa. Ghana is not like that. U will be noticed only when u have someone to.



"Talk to people in the federation I played for AS Vita, Orlando Pirates and now for the biggest in Tanzania Simba SC, but never was I recognized because I’ve got no friend there.



"“Tanzanian League is not that good” but you call 2 players from into the national team while Simba beats this club that the players came from. All because they have links into the national team. Let me end here because I can go on and on."



Bernard Morrison has never been capped by Ghana at the senior level only playing for the Black Stars B whiles playing for Ashgold in 2015.