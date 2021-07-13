Bernard Morrison clinches Tanzanian topflight with Simba SC

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Bernard Morrison has clinched the Tanzanian top-flight with Simba SC.



Simba SC edge Coastal Union of Tanga 2-0 on Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam to win their fourth consecutive Tanzania Premier League (VPL) title.



Goals from captain John Bocco and Chriss Mugalu were enough for Simba to seal a crucial home victory and raise their tally to 79 points, that’s cannot be reached by any other team.



Their rivalry, Young Africans are second with 70 points, only two games remaining to finish the current season.



The victory means Simba also earn a place in next season’s edition of TotalEnergies CAF Champions League. This season they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-final.



Back to the game, Bocco scored from a long-range shot after Clatous Chama set for him from an indirect Free-kick, to leave Coastal Union goalie Abubakar Abbas with nothing to do.



Mugale doubled Simba’s lead in the 25th minute after receiving a break line pass from left-back David Kameta.



Bocco nearly scored the third for Simba before the break, but his goal was ruled offside. The captain is currently the leading scorer with 15 goals, one more to Prince Dube of Azam FC.



Mugalu on his side, is also chasing the golden boot in his debut season in Tanzania Top flight after rising his tally to 13 goals, only two behind leading striker, Bocco. Morrison played a key role for the club in its bid of winning the trophy.