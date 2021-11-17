Bernard Mensah undergoes successful surgery at Kayserispor

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has undergone a successful surgery to correct an injury he picked early in the season.



The Kayserispor attacker midfielder is expected to be out for months due to the setback.



"We are very happy to learn that Bernard Mensah, one of our Professional Football A team captains, had a successful operation. Our captain Mensah conveyed his longing to the Kayserispor community," wrote the club on Twitter.



"We send our best wishes to Mensah once again and hope that he will return to us as soon as possible," added the club.



Mensah has been a key figure at Kayserispor, scoring twice in six Turkish Super Lig games.



His absence will be a big miss for the club as football returns this week following the international break.



Kayserispor lie 13th on the table after 12 super lig games in the 2021/22 season.