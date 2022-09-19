Bernard Mensah happy to score first goal of the season for Kayserispor

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah has expressed his excitement after scoring his first goal of the season for Kayserispor in their win over Hatayspor in the Süper Lig on Friday.



The 27-year-old put up an impressive display as he helped his side secure all three points at The New Hatay Stadium.



Mensah gave the visitors an early lead in the 5th minute of the game as he converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 before Miguel Felipe Cardoso doubled their advantage prior to halt time.



After the recess, late goals from Andrea Bertolacci and Mario Gavranovic gave Kayserispor a 4-0 victory as Hatayspor finished the game with 10 men after Simon Falette was shown a red card.



Mensah lasted for 79th minute before being replaced by his compatriot Yaw Ackah.



He has made seven appearances for Kayserispor, scored once and provided one assist.