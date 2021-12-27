Berekum Chelsea heap more misery on AshantiGold SC

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The indifferent form of AshantiGold SC this season manifested once again as they lost by a solitary goal to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in their match day ten clash.



Berekum Chelsea started the game on the front foot but failed to break the resolute backline of the miners in the game.



The miners struggled to hold onto the ball as the home side dominated the game but could not find the breakthrough.



But Chelsea finally got the goal their efforts deserved after a penalty was awarded in their favour in the 38th minute which was expertly converted by centerback Stephen Anokye Badu to hand his side all three points.



Stephen Anokye Badu scored from the spot in the 41st minute as Berekum Chelsea pip AshantiGold SC 1-0 at the Golden City Park.



The miners tried to push for the equalizer in the second half but they were unsuccessful as the home side jealously protected all three points.



