Berekum Chelsea captain Jackson Owusu reacts to club’s first win of the season

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea captain, Jackson Owusu has reacted to their first win of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Bibires had a slow start to the 2021/22 season losing two and drawing one after three matches.



The Berekum based outfit made amends last Friday on matchday 4 by beating King Faisal 1-0 at the Golden City Park.



Atta Agyei's strike was enough for the Bibires to pick all points at stake last Friday.



Speaking after the game, Jackson Owusu expressed his joy as the club picked their first victory of the season.



“I am very happy we secured our first three points. My heart goes to the supporters for the massive support.”



“I can assure them that, we are going to make them proud. We are hoping for a better position on the league log” he said.