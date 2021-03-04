BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Benue Governor 'government suppose give bandits same treatment as ESN, IPOB'

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom say na injustice for di Federal Goment to clampdown on di paramilitary wing of di indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and leave bandits to "dey cari AK47 for bush" and cause security gbege for di kontri.



Di governor for exclusive interview wit BBC News Pidgin say im know say di group dey illegal and im no support dia activities but dat if na di way wey goment treat IPOB and ESN na so e treat Fulani herdsmen, di kontri for don solve di security wahala for di kontri.



E say di lack of justice, equity and fairness in di fight against insecurity no pure and dat di presidency gatz no shield any group.



Governor Ortom say if dem fit clampdown on ESN den make dem also deploy all di military, Airforce and oda security personnel dem to bombard di bandits dem for dia hideout for inside bush.



"E dey surprising say some foreigner wey dey call demsef Fulani herdsmen go come from Senegal, Mali, Cameroon to Nigeria and begin kill kontri pipo any how.



"Dis kain tin no go fit happun for small kontris like Ghana or oda African kontris-wia dia president go watch pipo dey die and dem no do anytin."



E yarn give say di kain weapon wey di herders get even pass di one wey security pipo dey carry for Nigeria.



Di governor tok say di kain treatment wey Nigeria goment give Nnamdi Kanu, wey be di leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra group (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network, make dem also treat bandits di same way and not shield dem.



On amnesty to bandits, di govnor say bandits no dey trustworthy and even though dem say dem don surrender dia arms, dem get reserve wey dem dey go still fall back on to kontinu wit dia bad bad tin.



E say those wey di call make dem give amnesty no understand how di criminals dem dey operate.