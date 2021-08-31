Benson Annang ruled out of Ghana's World Cup qualfiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender Benson Annang has been ruled out of Ghana's upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of an injury.



On Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Annang's absence from Ethiopia and South Africa games via their Twitter page.



They tweeted: "Slovakia-based Benson Annan has been ruled out of the two World Cup qualifiers after picking up an injury over the weekend."



"We wish Benson a speedy recovery."



Annang has been a Black Stars regular since Charles Akonnor was appointed.



The right-back debuted against Qatar in November 2020 and has since played two matches, all coming in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He becomes the latest player to be ruled out due to injury after the absence of Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus were confirmed last week.



