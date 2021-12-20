Benson Anang nets first goal of the season in MSK Zilina draw with Slovan Bratislava

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Benson Anang netted his first goal of the season for MSK Zilina in the Slovak Fortuna Liga on Sunday when they drew against Slovan Bratislava.



Anang scored in the second half to earn a point for Zilina who were trailing at halftime as the match ended 1-1.



Bratislava took the lead in the 29th minute after Samuel Mraz scored the opening goal of the crunchy encounter.



Anang drew the hosts level with a fine finish from close range in the 73rd minute after he was set up by midfielder Jakub Paur.



The draw sees Zilina finish at the 5th position with 27 points on the league standings for the first half of the season.



The 21-year-old fullback has played 15 out of 19 matches in the Slovak top-flight this campaign where he has scored once and assisted twice in the process.