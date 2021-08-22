Benjamin Willie Graham wins Commentator of the Year at GMPA awards

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Television sports journalist, Benjamin Willie Graham, has won the award for the Commentator of the year at the Ghana Media Personality Awards, 2021.



The event held at the Accra Digital Center, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, saw the hardworking journalist crown as the best commentator in the country.



He beat stiff competition from Nana Darkwa Gyasi of Max TV and Prince Annang of StarTimes to win the award.



Willie Graham has been Ghana's leading commentator for years now and was part of the English commentators at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship held in Morocco.



The affable journalist has also run commentary at many major competitions across the continent.



He currently works with GTV Sports Plus as a TV host and an analyst as well.