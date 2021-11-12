Benjamin Tetteh to miss four to six weeks of action due to injury

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Injured Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh has been ruled out of action for a month at Yeni Malatyaspor.



The lanky forward picked up the injury while playing for Yeni against Istanbul Başakşehir in the Turkish Super Lig.



He is expected to be out for at least a month, according to team doctor Cahit Günaydın.



“As a result of the detailed examinations and examinations of Tetteh, who was injured in the Başakşehir FK match and had to leave the game, a tear was detected in the back of his right thigh and his treatment was started. It is foreseen that our football player will stay away from the fields for 4-6 weeks," he said.



Benjamin Tetteh has been in phenomenal form this season for Yeni Malatayspor, scoring five goals in 11 games.



His absence will be a huge blow for Yeni Malastayspor, who play Giresunspor, Galatasaray, Konyaspor in the Super Lig in the coming weeks and Akhisar in the Turkish Cup.