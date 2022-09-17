Benjamin Tetteh set to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana has suffered a crushing blow as Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh has suffered an injury setback and is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The towering striker is expected to be sidelined until at least next year after undergoing surgery to repair a tendon muscle in his hamstring.e f



Tetteh was left out of Hull City's list of 24 players submitted to the EFL as they anticipate the player may not be fit anytime soon and may have to replace him in the squad with a free transfer.



"He had a small operation on his tendon on his hamstring, it will take him a while to get back fit. I haven't seen him because he was away (having surgery), but I have the information. He understands and he must face this time to get better," said Hull City coach Shota Arveladze.



When asked if Tetteh's surgery meant he'd be out longer than expected, Arveladze said 'yes,' but added that the 25-year-old wouldn't be back until after Christmas.



The player was named in Ghana's squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua and it appears that he may have to be replaced with another player.