Benjamin Tetteh scores for Yeni Malatyaspor in home win over Gaziantep

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his second goal of the season for his Turkish Superliga side Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.



He carried on from his only goal scored against Goztepe in midweek that gave his side all three points.



Yeni Malatyaspor defeated Gaziantep FK 2-0 in their home win at the Malatya Stadium.



Adem Buyuk opened the scores for the home side in the first half before Benjamin Tetteh scored his goal in the 68th minute to make it 2-0.



Tetteh was taken off in the 78th minute with Kubilay Kanatsizkus his replacement.



There were also minutes for former Okyeman planners duo of Philip Awuku Gameli and Haqi Osman who came in in the second half for Yeni Malatyaspor.



The bulky Ghanaian striker has now scored two goal in three matches did his side this season in the Turkish Superliga.



