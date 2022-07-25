Benjamin Tetteh marks Hull City debut in pre-season friendly against Peterborough

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward, Benjamin Tetteh was quickly handed his debut at Hull City after making an appearance in the pre-season defeat to Peterborough on Saturday.



The 25-year-old, who joined the English Championship side on Saturday, came on with 18 minutes remaining as the Tigers lost 3-0.



Tetteh joined Hull City on a two-year deal with an option of a further year from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.



Sammie Szmodics' brace and a fine finish from Joel Randall handed Peterborough a deserved victory with Ghana's Kwame Poku starring for the League One side.



The lanky Ghanaian forward will be hoping to help Hull City gain promotion to the English Premier League as they prepare for the upcoming season.



Benjamin Tetteh has been a regular member of the Black Stars since making his debut in October 2021. He has since played seven times for Ghana and he is yet to score his maiden goal for the Black Stars.