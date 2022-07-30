Benjamin Tetteh handed jersey number 30 at Hull City

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

New Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh will wear jersey number 30 for the club ahead of the 2022/2023 English Championship season.



The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers, with the club holding the option of an extra year, and will link up with Shota Arveladze’s men.



Born in Accra, Ghana, Tetteh began his youth career in his native country. Starting at Tudu Mighty Jets FC in 2013, the 25-year-old spent a season there before moving to Ghanian Premier League side Dreams FC.



Hull City’s squad numbers have been confirmed for the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season.



Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has taken the number 9 jersey following his permanent transfer from Fenerbahçe, while Nathan Baxter retakes his number 13 shirt after rejoining the club on loan from Chelsea and Ozan Tufan has been allocated number 7.



Fellow summer signings Tobias Figueiredo (6), Doğukan Sinik (11), Óscar Estupiñán (19), Jean Michaël Seri (24), and Benjamin Tetteh (30) have also been allocated their numbers.