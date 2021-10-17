Benjamin Boateng to miss start of Egyptian league season due to injury

Sports News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Boateng will miss Al Ittihad Alexandria's opening game of the Egyptian league season due to an injury he picked in training.



The former Elmina Sharks player suffered an injury to his left cartilage while training with the club, ruling him out of the game against Smouha on October 24, 2021.



Boateng will be out for a couple of weeks but he is expected to play a key role in the club's campaign, having joined for a huge fee.



The lanky attacker is highly rated after helping Sharks survive the drop in the Ghana Premier League last season.



In his absence, Al Ittihad will rely on forward Ahmed Ali, who netted 11 goals in the last campaign for the season opener.



Boateng has been lethal in front of goal for Sharks in the past three seasons in the Ghanaian top division having scored 15 goals in 43 appearances.



Boateng netted 8 goals in 25 matches in the 2020/2021 campaign and also won four man of the match awards.