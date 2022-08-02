Benjamin Azamati wins Men’s 100m heats to qualify for semis at Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Ghanaian athlete, Benjamin Azamati has qualified for the semi-final of the men's 100 metres race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after coming first heat 7.



Azamati finished first in the Heats with a time of 10.19 sub-seconds to advance to the semis in the Men’s 100m dash.



Despite having a slow start the Ghanaian managed to beat off competition from Welsh athlete Jeremiah Azu and Bangladesh runner I. Rahman who finished second and third respectively.



Azamati’s time of 10.19 sub-seconds was below what he did at the 2022 World Athletics Championships where he finished the heats at a time of 10.189 sub-seconds and still failed to progress to the next round.



Azamati would come up in the Semi-finals on Wednesday, August 3rd where he would face some of the finest athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



