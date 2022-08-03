Benjamin Azamati qualifies for the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian athlete, Benjamin Azamati, has qualified for the final of the men's 100 metre race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after finishing third in Heat 3.



Azamati finished first in the heats with a time of 10.18 sub-seconds to advance to the finals in the Men’s 100m dash.



His finish time was an improvement on his performance in the quarter-final where he finished first in the heats with a time of 10.19 sub-seconds to advance to the semis in the Men’s 100m dash.



However, Azamati's compatriot, Safo-Antwi, couldn't make it to the finals as his journey in the 100 metre race will end without a trophy.



Benjamin Azamati believes he "can now put up a show in the final" as he aims for a medal for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



