MTN outlines new Sponsorship package for Otumfuo's Anniversary

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 March 2009

Source: GNA

Kumasi, March 25, GNA - The Serwaah Ampem Children's Library at Amakom in Kumasi is to undergo a major refurbishment as part of a multi-million cedi sponsorship package announced by Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN)-Ghana.



The package would include the beautification of selected Roundabouts in the Kumasi Metropolis. Mr George Andah, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company, who made these known at a press conference in Kumasi, said the gesture was the company's contribution towards the 10th anniversary celebration of the Coronation of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. He said the company had decided to launch commemorative scratch cards immortalizing the image of the Ashanti King, sponsor football gala matches, the Otumfuo's golf tournament and musical concert in Kumasi to mark the occasion.



The event would be climaxed by the holding of a grand durbar of Chiefs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on April 26, 2009, started on Wednesday, February 25.



"A decade of inspirational leadership, peace and progress" is the theme for the anniversary celebration. Mr. Andah, paid glowing tribute to the Asantehene for his visionary leadership and said MTN was proud to be associated with his achievements.



It should not be lost on anyone that under Otumfuo Osei Tutu's leadership, Ashanti Region had seen tremendous progress, he said, adding that, the Company would, therefore, want to use the event to demonstrate its support and commitment to the progress of the region. Nana Baffour Hyiaman Brantuo, Mawirehene, who represented the Asantehene, thanked the company for the package.