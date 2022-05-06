Benjamin Azamati is a great inspiration to me – Isaac Botsio

Track & Field News of Friday, 6 May 2022

University of Ghana’s top sprinter Isaac Botsio has said national 100m holder Benjamin Azamati is a great inspiration.



Botsio said the rise of the former University of Ghana sprint king gives him the confidence he can also make it.



Azamati sensationally rose to stardom in 2018 and won back-to-back Ghana University Association Games (GUSA) 100m finals from 2019 to 2020 with a personal best of 10.60s. He became an instant hit in the national team, running the back straight as Ghana won precious gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2019 African Games.



After moving to the US, he eclipsed the Leo Myles-Mills’ 22-year-old national 100m when he clocked 9.97s in 2021, before extending it to 9.90(NR) in March this year.



“He is a great athlete,” Botsio said in a chat with www.liquidsportsghana.com’s Erasmus Kwaw before adding, “From where he started, to breaking the national record, gives me the confidence that I can also make it.



“Four African athletes are leading the world rankings now, Azamati 9.90, Joe Paul, 9.94, Tsebogo 9.96, and Omanyala 9.98s.”



Botsio has enjoyed a good season winning the Ghana Athletics Association’s Open Championships 100m final and has set his sights on the African University Games and World University Games championships.



“I ran 10.45s during the national zonal champs to win the 100m at Kumasi. My target was to qualify for the African University Games and FISU. The FISU qualification mark is 10.60s.



He added that he hopes to grab a spot on Ghana’s 4x100m relay team for the Oregon 2022 World Championships.



“I also aim is to participate in the World Championships. That is if any local athletes are selected to join the 4x100m relay team,” he stressed.



But the former Takoradi-based Ghana Secondary Technical School student reckons he needs to work hard on his start to achieve his aims.



“I need to work more on my start. I am not poor at it but I am an average starter. Once I improve on my start, my finishing will be better” He summed up.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Athletics Association has announced it will be holding its next competition at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday, 14th May 2022.