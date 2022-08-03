Benjamin Azamati finishes 4th in 100m final at the Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian athlete, Benjamin Azamati, has finished 4th in the final of the men's 100-metre race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Azamati finished 4th in the race while narrowly missing out on the bronze medal.



The 24-year-old finished with a time of 10.16s two one-hundredths of a second slower than Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon, who finished third



Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala claimed gold ahead of South Africa’s Akani Simbine who came in second.



