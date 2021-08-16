Benjamin Ayim wants to play in Spain

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Al-Dhafra midfielder Benjamin Ayim says it is his desire to one day play in the Spanish La Liga.



The 21-year-old has been outstanding since joining the United Arab Emirate (UAE) side.



He currently play in the UAE Gulf League and is expected to play a key role for the side in the 2021/22 season.



Speaking to Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the enterprising midfielder reiterated his desire to feature in the Spanish top-flight and has promised to work hard to achieve his target.



He also expressed his desire to feature for Spanish giants Real Madrid.



According to him, UAE is a stepping stone of his career and for that, he will not be comfortable being there and has set sights on a move away from the Asian country.



“The target is to play in Europe, UAE is a stepping stone in my career so I need to dream ahead. I don’t need to be comfortable over here, I just need to push hard”



“Europe is the target and not just being in Europe but to be at the better side also”



“I want to play in Spain and one of the biggest clubs in Spain precisely Real Madrid,” he said.



Benjamin Ayim had a stint with Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC before he left for greener pastures.