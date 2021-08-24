Benjamin Afutu will soon play for Chelsea - Prophet Sowah Adjei

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Benjamin Afutu won double with Accra Hearts of Oak in the just-ended season



• He is currently unattached after ending his stay with the Phobians



• Prophet Sowah Adjei has prophesied that the midfielder will be the 4th Ghanaian to play for Chelsea



Ghanaian Prophet, Telvin Sowah Adjei has prophesied that midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey will one day play for the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea.



Benjamin Afutu Kotey featured in the just ended 2020/2021 season for Accra Hearts of Oak where he won the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup after beating Ashantigold on penalties.



However, the midfielder whom many football pundits say deserved a place in the Black Stars for the FIFA World qualifiers in September is currently clubless after running out his contract with Accra Hearts of Oak.



As Ghanaians await the next destination of the midfielder, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, the head pastor of the Prophetic Life Embassy church has prophesied about the future destination of the player.



"????????????GOD HAS SPOKEN.????????????. I saw this footballer receiving a great signing contract with great teams. I saw him wearing a Chelsea jersey playing for Chelsea in England. Winning trophies all over Europe," the Prophet posted this on his Facebook page with the picture of Benjamin Afutu Kotey.



The midfielder is currently in the camp of the local Black Stars.



