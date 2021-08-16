Benjamin Afutu to replace injured Thomas Partey in Black Stars squad

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: FootballMadeInGhana

Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu is set to be handed his maiden Black Stars call-up, FootballMadeInGhana can exclusively reveal.



This latest development comes following Thomas Partey’s inability to recover in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers.



The Arsenal ace has been out since sustaining an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during a pre-season friendly against Chelsea on August 1.



He was listed in C.K Akonnor’s provisional 30-man squad despite the injury in the hope that he will eventually be fit in time for Ghana’s clash against Ethiopia and South Africa.



However, FootballMadeInGhana gathers that the gaffer and the player have decided to take no risks and thus he will miss the doubleheader next month.



In his place, Benjamin Afutu who played an instrumental role in Hearts of Oak’s Ghana Premier League and FA Cup success has been called up by the technical team.



Afutu featured in 32 games for the Phobians in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists.



Ghana will face Ethiopia in Cape Coast on September 3 and then travel to Johannesburg to face South Africa three days later.



