Benjamin Afutu's manager not ruling out player’s return to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The representative of Benjamin Afutu, Daniel Tackie has disclosed that he will consider a return to Hearts of Oak for his client.



The combative midfielder left the Phobians at the end of last season after all efforts to get him to extend his contract failed to see the light of day.



After leaving Hearts of Oak, Benjamin Afutu signed for the Egyptian top-flight side Eastern Company.



After some issues with the club, he is now back in Ghana and hoping to be signed by another club.



Speaking to Happy FM, Daniel Tackie who is an agent of the player says they will consider a move to the former club Hearts of Oak should the club make an offer.



“Afutu was Eastern Company’s best player but the club is unprofessional, they weren't paying Afutu that's why the player is back to Ghana, we will consider Hearts Of Oak if they approach my player officially,” the agent said.



Checks have revealed that at the moment, Hearts of Oak have no intention to sign Benjamin Afutu.