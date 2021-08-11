You are here: HomeSports2021 08 11Article 1329835

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Benjamin Afutu is a very respectful player – Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has extolled the humility of key midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey.

The 25-year-old midfield talisman excelled for the Phobians playing a crucial role in their double-winning feat by contributing 5 goals in 29 matches in their league title success.

Boadu reveals the midfielder played an instrumental role in his title winning story.

“Afutu is a very respectful and humble player. He knows how to communicate effectively with his teammates and he is the one I mostly used to send the message across,” he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Pure FM.

Afutu, whose contract with Hearts of Oak at the end of the season, is expected to sign a new deal with the club.

