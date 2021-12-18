Benjamin Acquah seals 4 year contract with Swedish side Helsingborgs IF

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah has sealed a transfer to Swedish topflight side Helsingborgs IF following a loan spell with the side.



The player joined the Swedish side on loan from Division One League side Ebusua Dwarfs and has convinced the handlers of the newly promoted Swedish elite side.



Acquah joined the team on an initial loan deal but has now sealed a four year contract after convincing his manager Jorgen Linnartsson.



Helsingborgs IF will in the coming Swedish season play in the elite division after securing promotion after defeating Halmstad in the Superettan playoffs last Tuesday- a tie they won by 3-2 on aggregate.



Acquah's side lost first leg by a lone goal away last weekend but overturned the deficit in midweek to secure promotion.



The Ghanaian midfielder did not play in the last game against Halmstad as he was an unused substitute but played 20 times in the regular season for his side.



