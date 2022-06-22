Benjamin Acquah looking forward to his first derby against Malmo

Soccer News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Helsingborg IF midfielder, Benjamin Acquah is looking forward to his first-ever derby against Malmo.



Acquah hopes to be selected for the local derby between the two Scania clubs on Monday, June 27.



"As a player, I do not need to feel pressure, I just need to love playing big matches," he said.



The Ghanaian youngster has made just one appearance this season in Sweden's Allsvenskan.



He signed a three-year contract with the club after joining on a permanent basis from Ghanaian second-tier side Ebusua Dwarfs in January.



This came after he helped the club achieve top-flight football while on loan last season.



Acquah made 20 appearances in the Swedish Superettan, scoring one goal.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







