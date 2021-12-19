Benard Quartey beats Lamptey to be Ghana Boxing Federation’s President

Boxing News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Mr. Benard Quartey beat incumbent Mr. George Lamptey to steer affairs of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President for a four-year period.



At an Election held on Saturday in Accra, Mr. Quartey polled 59 votes, 14 more than Lamptey’s 45 to head the Federation.



This result comes as a shock as Mr. Lamptey led amateur boxer Samuel Takyi to break Ghana’s medal draught at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and also being adjudged as the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Sports Administrator of the year.



Mr. Dauda Fuseini was also elected as the First Vice President with 63 votes, beating Mohammed Abdul Samadu and Abdul Rasheed Williams.



Mr. Solomon Otoo Lartey and Mr. Mustapha Nettey were given the nod as the Second Vice President and Treasurer respectively.



Two Executive Members to join are Messrs. Dagadu Enam Forster and Abdul Isaaka Pangasur.