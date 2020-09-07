Press Releases of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Belshaw Manufacturing Ltd

Belshaw to introduce three essential multi-surface disinfectants into the Ghanaian market

Using multi-surface disinfectants just got more exciting as manufacturers of detergents, degreasers and disinfectants, Belshaw Manufacturing Limited has introduced three different multi-surface disinfectants onto the Ghanaian market – to help maintain a germ-free surface.



The products namely the Belshaw Multisurface sanitiser, the Chlorine-based formulation and the Iodine- based formulation have been added to the company’s range of products to serve Ghanaians.



The surface sanitiser used for cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing products, contains antimicrobial agents that kill germs, virus and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces. This product is great for cleaning bathrooms, kitchens, tiles, stainless steel, door handles, machines and more.



Before the outbreak of COVID-19, we all didn’t realize how important it is to disinfect our working surfaces, kitchens, washrooms and food production areas. As the saying goes “With every problem comes an opportunity”, Belshaw introduced these types for domestic and commercial use.



The other product Belshaw has on the market is the Chlorine-based formulation sanitiser which is suitable for disinfecting surfaces and items in food processing areas. It kills microbes that are found on work surfaces, equipment, and more.



This product is ideal for use in food processing areas.

Aside from washing your hands and social distancing, there are other ways to help ‘flatten the curve’ and slow down the spread of coronavirus—namely wiping down and disinfecting surfaces.



Having introduced the iodine based sanitizers which contain the minimum amount of iodine required to kill microbes that are found on surfaces, Belshaw has many more innovative products on the market.

