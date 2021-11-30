Believe in yourself against JS Soura in Algeria- Yahaya Mohammed to Hearts of Oak players

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu said they have learnt a lesson from their 6-1 defeat to WAC



The Phobians are going to Algeria with a 2-0 advantage in the CAF Confederation



Summer signing Gladson Awako might make his debut in Algeria against JS Sauora



Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has urged Accra Hearts of Oak to believe in themselves ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second leg against Algerian club JS Soura.



The Phobians are 90 minutes away from booking their place in the stages of the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup after winning the first leg game at the Accra Sports Stadium by two unanswered goals.



The Two goals from Ibrahim Salifu and Agyenim Boateng have given the Ghana Premier League champions the needed advantage and Yahaya Mohammed wants them to capitalize on that.



Speaking in an interview ahead of the game in an interview with Happy 98.9FM, Yahaya Mohammed told the players to play above themselves in the return leg.



“I have confidence in the Hearts players. If I was playing for them I would advise them to psych themselves. After conceding those 6 goals it is a lesson to them.



“If they want to make a name, this is the time for them. They don’t need anybody to advise them. The 2-0 is a good result for them to go and qualify. The players should motivate themselves. The management should also do their part to motivate them”, he added.



