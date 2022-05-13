Belgium keen on capping Ghana target Francis Amuzu

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgium are eager to give Francis Amuzu a senior debut after learning of Ghana's strong interest.



Amuzu was born in Ghana but raised in Belgium, where he represented their U-19 and U-21 youth teams. He has however been overlooked by the senior team.



As a result, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is attempting to convince talented winger to join the Black Stars.



Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has strengthened the GFA's position



However, Belgium are aware of the current situation and are considering inviting Amuzu to thwart the GFA's efforts.



Ghanasoccernet.com can report that Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is a big fan of Amuzu and it won't be long before he calls him up.



The 22-year-old is one of the best young talents in the Belgian Pro League. He recently scored a brilliant hat-trick to inspire Anderlecht to victory against Antwerp.



“My teammates know that I don't score that easily, it's nice that they are happy for me," Amuzu told reporters after the game.



“Of course, I am also very happy with my hat-trick, that feels very good. Hopefully, I can make even more.”



Amuzu looks forward eagerly. Maybe next Thursday, when Anderlecht will look Antwerp in the eye for the second time.



However, it could just be that Amuzu does not even appear at the kick-off, since the competition is fierce.



“I always give 100 percent, even when I'm on the couch,” he concludes.



Amuzu has eight goals and three assists in 34 league games this season.