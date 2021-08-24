Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says Jeremy Doku is ready to become a star

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has touted the qualities of winger Jeremy Doku saying the youngster is ready to become one of the stars of the national team.



Martinez was the one who introduced Doku to the national team and he has not regretted that decision.



Doku has grown in leaps and bounds and demonstrated it at the highest level this summer at the European championship.



In the absence of injury-prone Eden Hazard, Doku started Belgium's quarter-final clash against eventual champions Italy.



Although Belgium lost, Doku's performance earned him rave reviews because on the night he was a menace tormenting the Italian full-backs.



Doku completed eight dribbles, more than any teenager since Opta began recording data at major tournaments.



That performance seems to have elevated his ranks in the national team with Martinez admitting Doku is on the right path to becoming the country's star.



The 19-year-old has 2 goals in 10 appearances for Belgium since his debut in 2020.



He was born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents but never considered playing for the West African country.