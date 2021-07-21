‘Belgian league good step for me’- Majeed Ashimeru

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has insisted that playing in the Belgian top-flight is a good step for his career development.



Ashimeru has signed a permanent deal with Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht after impressing on loan last season.



The 23-year-old has found a new home after failing to nail a consistent starting place at former club Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.



Ashimeru who started his career in Ghana with WAFA has also featured for Swiss side FC St Gallen and Wolfsberger (Austria).



Speaking to FMIG in an exclusive interview, Ashimeru believes the Belgian league offers a platform conducive for talent growth and development.



He said “People do watch lot of the Belgian league. I will say there are so many talents that come from Belgium. Belgium is a good league for the young guys to go there and showcase our talents and play.



“I am really comfortable because I was there 6 months and I felt okay, I felt at home. So I feel it’s really a good step for me,” he added.



The Belgian top-flight is expected to start on Friday, July 23.



