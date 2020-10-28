Press Releases of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Beiersdorf Ghana announces €250,000 donation to Food for All Africa

FMCG company, Beiersdorf Ghana, has announced a €250,000 Euro (GH¢1,719,444.45) donation to Food for All Africa (FFAA) as part of its localized efforts to help ease the hunger burden and impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable members of the community.



The donation was announced during a press conference organized at the FFAA head office in Accra on 27th October 2020. This is to ensure the reliable supply of nutritious meals to school children and their families through a redesigned School Feeding Program within schools that are currently not under Government’s school feeding program and is adaptable to the ever-changing environment resulting from COVID-19, and to enhance FFAA capacity to support food security resilience in COVID-19 emergency and recovery.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Olivier Bodson, Country Manager of Beiersdorf CWA, spoke about the importance of food banks to society:



“Food banks are powerful interventions that positively change lives and communities. They are an interconnected lifeline to the hungry and equip communities to feed themselves. We as Beiersdorf recognize the importance of strengthening food banks as it fosters resilience and enhances the community’s capability to fight hunger long term.”



Mr. Elijah Amoo Addo, the Founder & Executive Director of FFAA said, “Beiersdorf’s donation will enable us at FFAA to enhance the delivery of several local food provision initiatives including:



Mobile Food Bank Kitchen: The Mobile Foodbank Kitchen is a community-based program that provides nutritious meals on wheels to communities free of cost. The grant from BDF will support the adaptation of the mobile kitchen program and add a second mobile kitchen truck to the fleet. This second truck will serve as a vehicle for meal distribution and as an opportunity to train new chefs for the vocational program referenced immediately below.



Vocational Training: In addition to providing emergency meals, the Mobile Food Bank Kitchen is an opportunity for mothers to develop their chef skills and obtain a job. With BDF funding, FFAA will expand this culinary kitchen training program, including job placement assistance.



Capacity Building: FFAA intends to improve efficiency in service delivery to existing beneficiaries and exponentially scaling service delivery to new areas. To meet increased need, FFAA will increase warehouse capacity, expand cold chain capacity, and add fleet and human resources. BDF’s funding will help meet that.”



The Beiersdorf/FFAA partnership is estimated to last for 12 months.

