Before e join A.S. Roma of Italy, dis be oda clubs wey Jose Mourinho don lead

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

AS Roma go become di 7th football club wey Jose Mourinho go coach since wey im become popular for 2003.



Di appointment of Jose Mourinho as di next head coach of A.S. Roma surprise many sports followers wey don begin wonder if im go succeed for di Italian club.



Di club confam Mourinho as di successor to Paulo Fonseca on Tuesday, few weeks afta English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur sack am.



Dis no be di first time Jose Mourinho dey coach Italian club - im bin dey in charge of 108 game for Inter Milan before im comot.



