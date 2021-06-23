Beerschot VA delighted with Abraham Okyere signing

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Beerschot VA technical manager, Sander Van Praet, has expressed his excitement following the signing of Inter Allies midfielder Abraham Okyere in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Okyere started his football career with Inter Allies where he progressed through the youth series and made his first-team debut at the age of 16 in the Ghanaian Premier League.



Last season, Okyere moved to Al Hilal United on loan, where he played all matches.



"Abraham is a player who can play centrally in midfield", technical manager Sander Van Praet said.



"He has the great running ability and is a real box-to-box midfielder. Our technical department has worked hard this year to scout these talents.



“We are therefore proud that we have been able to bind Okyere to us despite competition from other clubs,” the chairman Francis Vrancken said.



Inter Allies chairman, Rabeh El-Eter is also proud of a new transfer of one of his players to Europe.



"Okyere is an example for our young players. He is passionate about football, very disciplined, and a real winner. We will miss him but we are sure he will soon find his place in the Beerschot family. We are confident he will succeed in Europe."