Bechem United will clinch this year’s MTN FA Cup - Yaw Dasi Obuoba

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United are on the brink of making history again after qualifying to the finals of this year’s MTN FA Cup.



The hunters are into their second MTN FA Cup after edging city rivals Aduana Stars to set up a meeting with defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak on 26th June, 2022 at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Bechem United clinched their first MTN FA Cup in the 2015/16 season when they beat 1986 champions Okwahu United at Cape Coast Stadium and will be aiming to repeat it against the Phobians.



Bechem United winger Yaw Dasi Obuoba in an exclusive interview with Eklu Michael of Pluzz fm says he is optimistic Bechem United will clinch this season’s MTN FA Cup at the expense of Accra Hearts of Oak.



“We are through to the finals and a lot will be expected from us, it is not going to be easy playing against Accra Hearts of Oak in the final.



“Because we’ve already met on two occasions during the league matches and both matches we draw, our first match was goalless a draw and the second match, we played 1-1 which it wasn’t an easy game, it was tough games.



“These two teams, which is Bechem United and Hearts of Oak we will meet in the FA Cup finals again, which is not going to be an easy game as I said earlier on.



“We will wait patiently for the D day and see what happens but I can assure you Bechem United is going to history for the time," Yaw Dasi Obuoba told Pluzz Sports.



The former Great Olympics player has scored five goals in 26 appearances for Bechem United so far in the Ghana Premier league and has also netted three goals in 5 appearances in the MTN FA Cup.



Bechem United finished third in the just ended Ghana Premier league campaign, winning 13 games, drawing 15 and lost 6 after 29 games played in the season.



Bechem United and Hearts of Oak have met on 13 occasions, the Hunters have won 3 times and Hearts of Oak have won 8 of those 13 encounters.