Bechem United to go on tour in Europe at the end of the season – Club President

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achau has revealed that there are plans for the club to go on a tour in Europe at the end of the season.



The Ghana Premier League outfit has impressed this season and now stands the chance of winning the league title as well as the MTN FA Cup title.



Speaking to Akoma FM, club President Kingsley Achau popularly known as Agama has opened up on plans to reward the team for the hard work.



According to him, the club will go on a tour in Europe and will visit France at the end of the season.



“The policy of Bechem Utd is changing lives through football and we are focused on that mandate. We do that, by nurturing the youth and creating opportunities for them.



“Someone like Boakye Yiadom, I took him when he was at SHS 2, fortunately through his hard work, he eventually played for the Black Stars, I boast about him because I natured him.



“The plan is that, at the end of the season, we will go for a training tour in Europe, specifically Portugal and France. The idea is to give the opportunity to the current team and we believe 2 or 3 of them can get some clubs in Europe,” President Agama said.



He added, “At least, that is the dream of every Ghanaian footballer and this is our commitment as well.”



Earlier today, Bechem United reached the finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup after brushing aside Aduana Stars with a 2-0 win.