Bechem United through to semi-finals after 4-2 win against Tamale City

Bechem United have progressed to the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after a delightful 4-2 win over Tamale City on Wednesday afternoon.



The exciting Ghana Premier League club today engaged the lower-tier club in one of the scheduled quarter-final games to be played in midweek.



Having dominated the clash right from the start of the game, Bechem United equalized in the 15th minute when poster boy Augustine Okrah slotted home a penalty kick.



Before the break, additional goals from Hafiz Konkoni and Latif Anabila handed the home team a comfortable lead over the opponent.



Although Tamale City would net two consolation goals, a second strike from Augustine Okrah to complete his brace in the second half ensured that Bechem United secured a 4-2 win at full time.



The win today has propelled Bechem United to the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup where the team will face off with Aduana Stars.



